Looking for a nice, relaxing and decently priced vacation? Arlene Goldberg, President of Action Travel and Tina Tiano, Representative of Apple Vacations, tell us some great travel deals they’re both having and show us a few photos of resorts!

For More Info:

Action Travel Center

www.ActionTravelNOW.com

Click on “Live on Lakeside”

440-248-4949

800-391-1167

Celebrating 37 Years in Solon!

(© 2017 WKYC)