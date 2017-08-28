Close Essentials for Busy Parents 8/28/17 Live on Lakeside WKYC 2:58 PM. EDT August 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Busy mom of 6, Colleen Burns, The Mom on The Run, helps with tips and essentials on how to prep your children with earlier bed times and making sure they have all they need to succeed this school year. Contact Info www.VideoPump.tv © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WKYC Breaking Live Video Parma Heights SWAT standoff ends after 5 hours Akron Police Chief resigns at request of the mayor Rare oil found to increase intelligence - The Deal Guy KHOU Live Video Akron Police Chief James Nice resigns amid misconduct accusations SWAT standoff in Maple Heights ends: Suspect not inside Morning Weather for August 28, 2017 Hurrican Harvey - Sarah Dallof Man murdered in car on Cleveland's east side More Stories SOURCES: Ex-Akron Police Chief James Nice made… Aug 28, 2017, 3:36 p.m. Texas Cares: Donate to Hurricane Harvey victims Aug 28, 2017, 1:03 p.m. Cleveland Lyft driver killed, rider wounded in homicide Aug 28, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs