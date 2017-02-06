WKYC
Close

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods at The Great Big Home & Garden Show

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 2:53 PM. EST February 06, 2017

Today through Thursday, JOE Cronauer will give us a preview of what to see at The Great Big Home and Garden Show along with Steve Stack, Sales Director of Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods.

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories