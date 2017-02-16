Bari Musawwir- Monster Jam Triple Threat!!! 2/16/17

The Monster Jam Triple Threat show will be at the Quicken Loans Arena this weekend! Bari Musawwir is the driver of the monster truck called “Zombie,” and he’s here to tell us what fans can expect at the show.
Event/Contact Info:
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Quicken Loans Arena
Saturday Feb. 18th @ 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday Feb. 19th @ 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Call: 888-894-9424
Or visit your local Discount Drug Mart Location
