Best of Cleveland Magazine Winners 9.26.17

Cleveland Magazine Editor Steve Gleydura, along with "BEST OF CLE" winners Mariela Paz, Brent Zimmerman, and Eric Anderson, showcase the dishes (and brew) that secured them victory. Paz is the owner of Sabor Miami Cafe & Gallery, and Zimmerman and Anderson are the respective owner and brewmaster at Saucy Brew Works.





Event information:

Cleveland Magazine

Best of CLE Party!

Friday, October 13

7-11pm

@ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

ClevelandMagazine.com/BestOf

© 2017 WKYC-TV