Best of Cleveland Magazine Winners 9.28.17

Lakeside Today

WKYC 3:13 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

Cleveland Magazine editor Steve Gleydura returns with more "BEST OF CLE!" winners. Sarah Larson, owner of Ellie Jane Bags, and Jake Miller, owner of Legend Headwear, put their award-winning fashion on full display.

Event Information:
Cleveland Magazine's
Best of CLE Party!
Friday, October 13
7pm-11pm
@ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
ClevelandMagazine.com/BestOf

For More Information:
EllieJaneBags.etsy.com
LegendHeadwear.com 

