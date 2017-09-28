Best of Cleveland Magazine Winners 9.28.17

Cleveland Magazine editor Steve Gleydura returns with more "BEST OF CLE!" winners. Sarah Larson, owner of Ellie Jane Bags, and Jake Miller, owner of Legend Headwear, put their award-winning fashion on full display.
Event Information:
Cleveland Magazine's
Best of CLE Party!
Friday, October 13
7pm-11pm
@ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
ClevelandMagazine.com/BestOf
For More Information:
EllieJaneBags.etsy.com
LegendHeadwear.com
