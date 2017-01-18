Beth Darmstadter & Sandy Borrelli – The Gathering Place's New Home on the West Side 1/18/17

Unfortunately, we’ve all known someone who has cancer or who we’ve lost to the devastating disease. The Gathering Place offers a space for healing, peace and comfort while dealing with cancer – and soon – more space will be offered as well! Beth Darmstadter, Chief Development Officer of The Gathering Place and Sandy Borrelli, Cancer Survivor and Lifetime Honorary Member of the Board of Directors at The Gathering Place, joins us to talk about the new home that will be opening on Cleveland’s West Side and what types of programs and services are provided at the homes for families, individuals and people actively dealing with cancer.

Contact Info:

The Gathering Place

216-595-9546

www.TouchedByCancer.org

Visit www.TouchedByCancer.org/GrowingWest to donate to the new West Side home

