Blake Johnston & Kimberly Pride- The 16th Annual Habitat 5K Walk, Run & Mosey 4/4/17

The Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is back in studio with another great opportunity to help support their affordable homeownership program. The Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Blake Johnston and Development Manager, Kimberly Pride are here to tell us how we can help! They also give us a preview of the 16th Annual Habitat 5K Walk, Run & Mosey coming up in May!

Event Info:

Cleveland Habitat for Humanity 5K Walk Run Mosey

Saturday May 13th

Registration opens at 8:45 a.m.

Run/Walk Starts at 10:00 a.m.

Registration Information: www.cleHABITATwalk.org

