Boardwalk Water Taxi 6.12.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:23 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

Boardwalk Water Taxi is the easiest way to get from the Boardwalk over to Gibraltar Island. Captain Mike joins the show and takes Joe for a boat ride.

