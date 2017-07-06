WKYC
Close

Bradley Stone 7.6.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:33 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

Michael had the chance to speak with Brad Disandis, the owner of Bradley Stone, about Bradley Stone’s involvement with the Lake County YMCA Dream House.


Contact Info:

www.Bradley-Stone.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories