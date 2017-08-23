WKYC
Brand New vs Gently Used 8.23.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:40 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

Christina McCrossin, Owner of Plato’s Closet in Sagamore Hills, and Kim Gurtatowski, Owner of Once Upon A Child in Sagamore Hills, joined the set of Live on Lakeside for a fashion back-to school-theme. Take a long and guess which look is brand new and which look is from Plato's Closet or Once Upon a A Child. 

For more information and best deals on fashion visit:  

http://www.onceuponachildsagamorehills.com/ 

 http://www.platosclosetsagamorehills.com/

