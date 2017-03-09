WKYC
Brendan Ring-Celebrate Cleveland Restaurant Week with Nighttown 3/9/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:41 PM. EST March 09, 2017

We are continuing our celebration of Cleveland Restaurant Week. Brendan Ring is here to showcase his Cleveland restaurant, Nighttown.

Contact Info:

www.ClevelandRestaurantWeek.com

www.NightTownCleveland.com

