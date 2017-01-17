Brian McFarland & David Alexander – Spring Open House at The First Tee of Cleveland 1/17/17

The First Tee of Cleveland impacts our community by teaching live skills, core values and even healthy habits to our youth from six to 18 years old! Here to tell us more about how your children can get involved by going to the Spring Open House is Director of Player Development Brian McFarland and Lead Program Location Coach of Eastside David Alexander!

Event Info:

The First Tee of Cleveland

Spring Open House

Saturday, April 8th 10 a.m. – noon

At four locations across Northeast Ohio

Washington Golf Course, Briardale Greens Golf Course, The Links Golf Course & Windmill Golf Center

Visit www.TheFirstTeeCleveland.org or call 216.641.7799

(© 2017 WKYC)