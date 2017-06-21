Bryant & Stratton College 6.21.2017

Joe Cronauer visited Bryant & Stratton College to learn about some exciting upcoming events. He also hears about the different programs they have available.
Contact Info:
Akron Campus (330)598-2500
Cleveland Campus (216)771-1700
Eastlake Campus (440)510-1112
Parma Campus (216)265-3151
Bryant & Stratton College Healthcare “Lunch & Learn”
June 28th Noon – 1pm
Granite City Food & Brewery
Legacy Village 24519 Cedar Rd. Lyndhurst, Ohio
RSVP is required (216)452-6342
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs