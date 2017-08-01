Burn the Ships 8.1.17

Women’s pro softball teams have spent decades fighting for survival. "Burn the Ships" tells the story of one woman and her softball team who refuse to let their dreams slip away. Telling us more are Danielle Miller, Co-Director, "Burn the Ships" and Joey Arietta, General Manager, Akron Racers.
Contact Info:
"Burn the Ships"
Now Available for Pre-order on iTunes
www.BurnTheShipsMovie.com
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs