Camp Sue Osborn 7.26.17

As the summer comes to an end… it is important to keep kids active. Camp Sue Osborn is making sure individuals who qualify for special services in Lake and Geauga county schools can participate in various activities. Missy Bookbinder, Camp Counselor and Peggy Karg, Alumni Camp Director at Camp Sue Osborn, join the show to tell us all about Camp Sue Osborn.
Contact Info:
Camp Sue Osborn
Facebook: Camp Sue Osborn
Email: CampSueOsborn@Gmail.com
440-602-7037
