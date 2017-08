From fashion to school supplies Style Expert Candace Corey has all your back to school must haves!

Contact Info:

Burlington Stores

BurlingtonStores.com

Stylish Desk Essentials

Staples.com

BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry

$6.99/4 pack at shopbic.com

BIC Velocity mechanical pencil

$6.29/2 pack at shopbic.com

Fruit Shoot

Available at Family Dollar

CandaceCorey.com

WKYC