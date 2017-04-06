Candace Corey- Spring Must-Haves 4/6/17

The new season comes with seasonal must-haves. Beauty and style expert Candace Corey is back on the show to show us products that are essential for the spring.

Burlington- Family Fun Day!

This Saturday, April 8th from 10 AM to 2PM

At Oakwood Commons in South Euclid

HALLS Breezers

$2.49 at GetHalls.com

Mane Choice Manetabolism Plus

$25.99 at TheManeChoice.com

Creme of Nature Perfect 7 Leave-in Treatment

$7.99 at Walmart

Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion

$4.00 at WalMart

Anthony skincare at Ulta

Burlington

This spring for allergy season, use HALLS Breezers to provide relief

from everyday throat irritations paired with the great taste of fruit and

berries like Creamy Strawberry. Price: $2.49 at GetHalls.com

Mane Choice Manetabolism Plus vitamins

- Daily supplement formulated with Vitamin A, C, E, Biotin, Folic

Acid and antioxidants.

- Nourishes hair follicles, prevents hair loss, removes scalp toxins,

grow hair longer, thicker, faster and healthier.

- Price: $25.99 available at Sally Beauty Supply and

TheManeChoice.com

Creme of Nature Perfect 7 Leave-in Treatment

· Reduces the need for multiple hair products

· 7-N-1 treatment for all hair textures

1.Detangles & Conditions

2.Heat Protection

3.Breakage Defense

4.Controls Frizz

5.Moisturizes Dry Hair

6.Prevents Split Ends

7.Adds Shine

Price: $7.99 at Walmart

Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion

Formulated with 100% pure cocoa butter and

micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly, leaving skin feeling

deeply hydrated, soft and glowing.

Use a travel size when you're on the go, so you

don't have to sacrifice your routine away from

home.

Price: Under $4.00 at Walmart

Anthony skin care men's shaving cream and oil

purchasing brand portions go to prostate cancer society

Burlington has everything you need to spruce up your wardrobe and

home for Spring – all up to 65% off of other retailers’ prices.

Burlington has just opened a new location right here in South

Euclid at Oakwood Commons, and they’re hosting a “Family Fun

Day” this Saturday from 10:00am-2:00pm.

Visitors can take part in giveaways, kids’ activities, enjoy snacks

and the first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote

bag.

