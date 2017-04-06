Candace Corey- Spring Must-Haves 4/6/17

The new season comes with seasonal must-haves. Beauty and style expert Candace Corey is back on the show to show us products that are essential for the spring.
Event/Contact Info:
Burlington- Family Fun Day!
This Saturday, April 8th from 10 AM to 2PM
At Oakwood Commons in South Euclid
This spring for allergy season, use HALLS Breezers to provide relief
from everyday throat irritations paired with the great taste of fruit and
berries like Creamy Strawberry. Price: $2.49 at GetHalls.com
Mane Choice Manetabolism Plus vitamins
- Daily supplement formulated with Vitamin A, C, E, Biotin, Folic
Acid and antioxidants.
- Nourishes hair follicles, prevents hair loss, removes scalp toxins,
grow hair longer, thicker, faster and healthier.
- Price: $25.99 available at Sally Beauty Supply and
TheManeChoice.com
Creme of Nature Perfect 7 Leave-in Treatment
· Reduces the need for multiple hair products
· 7-N-1 treatment for all hair textures
1.Detangles & Conditions
2.Heat Protection
3.Breakage Defense
4.Controls Frizz
5.Moisturizes Dry Hair
6.Prevents Split Ends
7.Adds Shine
Price: $7.99 at Walmart
Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion
- Formulated with 100% pure cocoa butter and
micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly, leaving skin feeling
deeply hydrated, soft and glowing.
- Use a travel size when you're on the go, so you
don't have to sacrifice your routine away from
home.
- Price: Under $4.00 at Walmart
Anthony skin care men's shaving cream and oil
- purchasing brand portions go to prostate cancer society
Burlington has everything you need to spruce up your wardrobe and
home for Spring – all up to 65% off of other retailers’ prices.
- Burlington has just opened a new location right here in South
Euclid at Oakwood Commons, and they’re hosting a “Family Fun
Day” this Saturday from 10:00am-2:00pm.
- Visitors can take part in giveaways, kids’ activities, enjoy snacks
and the first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote
bag.
