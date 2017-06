Experience nature in an entirely new way at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland. Walk amid the trees on the Murch Canopy Walk or rise above the treetops on the Kalberer Emergent Tower. Eva Rodriguez from Holden Arboretum joins the show to tell us how we all can gain a new perspective on the nature around us.

Contact Info:

Kirtland, Ohio

www.HoldenARB.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV