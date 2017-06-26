Cargill Deicing Technology 6.26.17

Cargill Deicing Technology has a significant presence in NE Ohio with their headquarters in North Olmsted. Deb Yandala, CEO of Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Debby Capela, Business Development and Marketing Manager for Cargill Deicing Technology, join the show to tell us more.
Contact Info:
Debby Capela
Office Phone: 440-716-4729
Deb Yandala
Office Phone: 440-503-4251
