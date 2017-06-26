WKYC
Close

Cargill Deicing Technology 6.26.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:03 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

Cargill Deicing Technology has a significant presence in NE Ohio with their headquarters in North Olmsted. Deb Yandala, CEO of Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Debby Capela, Business Development and Marketing Manager for Cargill Deicing Technology, join the show to tell us more.

Contact Info:

Debby Capela

Office Phone: 440-716-4729

Deb Yandala

Office Phone: 440-503-4251

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories