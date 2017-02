With the Affordable Care Act possibly being repealed, many people are left with looking for new options for health care. Roni Bell and Carl Lishing are here from HealthMarkets, a free service that helps people get affordable health insurance. They’re going to tell us a little bit about what they do.

Contact Info:

Carl Lishing:

www.clevelandinsurance.info

Roni Bell: 330-225-2550

www.ourcarebill.org

#OurCare

(© 2017 WKYC)