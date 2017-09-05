Carolina Masri & Manny H. Naft- MedWish International 9.5.17

MedWish International, a non-profit that saves lives & the environment were recognized as “Best Charity Event” in East Cleveland by Cleveland Magazine last year! Executive Director of MedWish International, Carolina Masri & Manny H. Naft, 2017 Humanitarian Award Recipient join us with a preview of their upcoming event!
Event Info:
MedWish International
Band Aid Bash and World Headquarters Inauguration
Saturday, September 9th @ 7 PM
Located at MedWish's New Warehouse:
1625 E. 31st Street in Cleveland
