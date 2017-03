The Western Reserve Society’s Hale Farm and Village is presenting their Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast! Joining us today is Catherine Sterle, Director of Marketing & Sales at Hale Farm & Village to tell us more about the events over the next two weekends.

Contact Info:

www.HaleFarm.org

(330) 666-3711

Event Info:

Hale Farm & Village

Maple Sugar Festival

10 AM – 4 PM

© 2017 WKYC-TV