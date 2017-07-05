WKYC
Close

Celebrity-Style Weddings on any Budget 7.4.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 4:12 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

David Tutera, celebrity wedding stylist, joins the show to give some tips for planning an up-scale wedding on a budget and to talk about his partnership with Michaels.

Contact Info:

www.Michaels.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories