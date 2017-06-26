WKYC
Close

CertaPro Painters 6.26.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:59 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

It is summer which means it’s a great time to get some home projects done. Dave Strahl, owner of CertaPro Painters, joins the show to tell us how he can help.

Contact Info:

www.CertaPro.com

 

1-800-GO-CERTA

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories