Charlie Galloway – Big Mac Now Comes in Three Different Sizes! 1/24/2017

If you are a McDonald’s lover, you now have not one, not two, but three different Big Mac sizes to choose from! Charlie Galloway, the Northeast Ohio Co-Op Owner and Operator of McDonald’s is here to show off and talk about the newest Big Mac editions to the McDonald’s menu.

Contact Info:

www.mcdonalds.com

GIVEAWAY MENTION: This Thursday and this Thursday only at various McDonald’s locations you can stop by for a free bottle of Big Mac sauce while supplies last. The three locations in Northeast, Ohio are Youngstown, Maple Heights and Akron.

(© 2017 WKYC)