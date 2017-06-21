WKYC
Close

Charlie Kimball Motivates Others Living With Diabetes 6.21.2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:47 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

Indycar Driver Charlie Kimball shares his inspiring story and motivates others living with diabetes.

Contact Info:

www.Dexcom.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories