Chef Ben Ford Talks About His Personal Connection to MS 6.21.2017

Life with a chronic disease like relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (MS) can present unique challenges, especially when it comes to doing some of the things that you love. Chef Ben Ford, whose mother has been living with MS since he was a teen and who inspired his passion for cooking at a young age, joins us today to share advice and offer accessible tips related to backyard dining and some of the challenges people with MS may face, like heat intolerance or dexterity issues. Joining Chef Ben to talk more about MS is Cortnee Roman, a nurse practitioner who works with MS patients.





