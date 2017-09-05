Chef David Bumba & Karen Pozna- 19th Annual Taste of the Browns 9.5.17

Join the Cleveland Browns’ All Pro Joe Thomas, Alumnus, Josh Cribbs & many more in tackling hunger at the 19th Annual Taste of the Browns benefiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank! Chef David Bumba & Karen Pozna, Director of Communications & Events at the Food Bank are in the kitchen with Michael & Hollie previewing this tasty upcoming event!
Event Info:
19th Annual Taste of the Browns
Benefitting The Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Monday, September 18th
@ FirstEnergy Stadium
For Tickets:
Call 216-738-2046
www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org
