Chef David Bumba & Karen Pozna- 19th Annual Taste of the Browns 9.5.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:59 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

Join the Cleveland Browns’ All Pro Joe Thomas, Alumnus, Josh Cribbs & many more in tackling hunger at the 19th Annual Taste of the Browns benefiting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank!  Chef David Bumba & Karen Pozna, Director of Communications & Events at the Food Bank are in the kitchen with Michael & Hollie previewing this tasty upcoming event!

 

Event Info:
19th Annual Taste of the Browns
Benefitting The Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Monday, September 18th
@ FirstEnergy Stadium
For Tickets:
Call 216-738-2046
www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org

 


