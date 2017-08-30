Chef John Roberto and Candyce Traci – 2017 Cleveland Oktoberfest 8.30.17

The 2017 Cleveland Oktoberfest is opening this Labor Day Weekend starting this Friday. This is a family friendly event from entertainment to food there is something for the entire family. Official Oktoberfest Chef John Roberto and Candyce Traci, PR and Media Ambassador joined Hollie and Michael to talk about some of the highlights in the upcoming event.





Event Info:

2017 Cleveland Oktoberfest

September 1st 4pm to Midnight

September 2nd & 3rd Noon to Midnight

September 4th Noon to 8pm

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Free Parking & Admission for Kids under 12

Contact Info: www.ClevelandOktoberfest.com

