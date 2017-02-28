Close Chef Kelsey Nixon- Simple and Easy Entertaining Recipes 2/28/17 Live on Lakeside WKYC 2:04 PM. EST February 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It’s not easy for everyone to cook and entertain for a big party. Chef Kelsey Nixon will share some amazingly simple recipes that will help you plan your next party with ease!Contact Info: www.darefoods.com (© 2017 WKYC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Good Samaritan's quick action helps save life Shots fired in Cleveland SWAT standoff Coyote attack in Lakewood Ambulance drivers complain of long work shifts Morning weather forecast for February 28, 2017 Officer hurt in Cleveland SWAT standoff Ways to Save - Matt Granite Kevin Love signs autographs at Cleveland Auto Show for Cavaliers fans 11 p.m. weather forecast for February 27, 2017 5am Paczki Fat Tuesday - Tiffany Tarpley More Stories Suspects arrested, officer hurt after shots fired in… Feb 28, 2017, 6:15 a.m. Report: Sex demanded for promotions at Kay, Jared Feb 28, 2017, 9:31 a.m. America is dying to know what President Trump is… Feb 28, 2017, 1:49 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs