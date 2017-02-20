Chef Michael Smith & Renee' D. Dolan, Connectors Choice Awards to Christen New Marigold Catering ven

The annual Connectors Choice Awards ceremony, which honors Northeast Ohio’s corporate events industry and the business networking community is celebrating its 10th year in a BIG way with the opening of Tenk West Bank. Here to tell us more is Renee’ D. Dolan, President of Contempo Communications, Publisher of Cleveland Business Connects Magazine and Chef Michael Smith of Marigold Catering.

Contact Info:

Renee’ D. Dolan

Contempo Communications

(216) 831-9557

www.PublisherMagazine.com

www.cbcmagazine.com/cca2017

