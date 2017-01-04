Chef Michael Swann – Table 45: Cultural Celebration of the Month Promotion and Sweepstakes 1/4/17

Table 45 has launched its Cultural Celebration of the Month, a promotion which focuses on world-fusion cuisines at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. Executive Chef Michael Swann whips up Portuguese fisherman’s stew, that includes mussels, clams, cod, shrimp, octopus and tons of flavors! See the recipe below to try and make at home yourself!

Contact Info:

www.TBL45.com

Recipe:

Portuguese Fisherman’s Stew

1 ea. onions sliced thin

4 red peppers julienne

4 green peppers julienne

5 ea. cloves garlic sliced thin

1 potato, small diced

1 10-oz can tomatoes

1/3 cups white wine

4 fresh bay leaves

Salt and pepper

In a large pot, sauté the onion, peppers, garlic, until tender. Add the potatoes and cook five minutes. Add the wine reduce by ½. Add the tomatoes, bay leaves salt and pepper.

Stew on low heat 20 minutes. Hold cold for service.

To pick up per order

Fresh chopped herbs, Thyme, Oregano and Rosemary

¼ cup chopped linguisa sausage

4 mussels, 2 clams, 4 pieces salt cod. 2 shrimp, 1 pc of octopus, 3 oz lobster

Garnish with garlic Confit and crostini