Chef Tim Bando – Potluck Dinners 1/10/17

Chefs from around the area are getting together to host three casual potluck dinner at the end of this month. We got a special sneak peak of the dish Chef Tim Bando of Grove Hill will be serving his guests and where his idea of a potluck dinner came from!
Contact Info:
January 30 at Grove Hill
February 19 at The Flying Fig
March 27 at Moxie, The Restaurant
Make Reservations at www.EventBrite.com
