Chef Tim Bando – Potluck Dinners 1/10/17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:58 PM. EST January 10, 2017

Chefs from around the area are getting together to host three casual potluck dinner at the end of this month. We got a special sneak peak of the dish Chef Tim Bando of Grove Hill will be serving his guests and where his idea of a potluck dinner came from!

Contact Info:

January 30 at Grove Hill

February 19 at The Flying Fig

March 27 at Moxie, The Restaurant

Make Reservations at www.EventBrite.com


