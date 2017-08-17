Children's Theater Series celebrates 35 years at Playhouse Square 8.17.17

Playhouse Square is providing an entertaining way for parents to introduce children to quality live theater with it's 35th anniversary season of the Children’s Theater Series at Playhouse Square presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. Vice President, Community Engagement and Education at Playhouse Square, Daniel Hahn gives more information on what people can expect.

Event Info

Children’s Theater Series



Phone number for season tickets:

216-640-8608

PlayHouseSquare.org/ChildrensTheater

