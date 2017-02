A Kid Again is an organization that serves families who are raising children with chronic illnesses throughout Ohio. Executive director, Christine Bucknell is here along with Samantha and Brooke VanArnhem are here to tell us more about this organization.

Contact Info:

A Kid Again-Northern Ohio

9347 Ravenna Road, Suite D

Twinsburg, OH 44087

Office: 330.405.5437

www.akidagain.org

