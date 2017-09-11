WKYC
Chronic Pain 9.11.17

WKYC 1:31 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

Michael and Hollie discuss Chronic Pain and how you can find relief with Mark Malone, M.D., Board-Certified pain specialist and Founder of Advanced Pain Care.


www.poweroveryourpain.com

