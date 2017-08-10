Civil War Reenactment 2017 8.10.17

You can take a trip back into history this weekend with the Civil War Reenactment event happening at Hale Farm & Village. Earlier this week, Hollie spoke to the Director of Hale Farm & Village Jason Klein about what people can expect to see this Saturday & Sunday!
Event Info:
Hale Farm & Village
Civil War Weekend
Saturday, August 12th & Sunday August 13th
10: 00 am – 5:00 pm
Tickets available at the event or online at
www.HaleFarm.org or call: 330.666.3711
