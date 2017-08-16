Cocktails Unbridled with Tom's Foolery 8.16.17

Fieldstone Farm Theraputic Riding Center has been helping people facing autism, depression, anxiety, cerebral palsy, developmental delays, and multiple sclerosis. Lorilei Bailey, Food & Beverage Specialist, Tom's Foolery Distillery and Tom Herbruck, owner, Tom’s Foolery Distillery talk about the center’s largest benefit, “Chefs Unbridled”.
Contact Info
Chefs Unbridled for Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center
Saturday, September 16th
6 PM to 11 PM
Chagrin Valley Hunt Club Polo Field
For tickets visit www.FieldstoneFarmTRC.com
