Cocktails Unbridled with Tom's Foolery 8.16.17

Fieldstone Farm Theraputic Riding Center has been helping people facing autism, depression, anxiety, cerebral palsy, developmental delays, and multiple sclerosis. Lorilei Bailey, Food & Beverage Specialist, Tom's Foolery Distillery and Tom Herbruck, owner, Tom’s Foolery Distillery talk about the center’s largest benefit, “Chefs Unbridled”.

Contact Info

Chefs Unbridled for Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center

Saturday, September 16th

6 PM to 11 PM

Chagrin Valley Hunt Club Polo Field

For tickets visit www.FieldstoneFarmTRC.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV