Cuyahoga County Fair 8.8.17

The 121st Annual Cuyahoga County Fair is known to be a summer family favorite and it’s currently underway at the Berea Fairgrounds. Candyce Traci with the Cuyahoga County fair and Drew Murray, Magician, join the show to talk about all the fun things going on at the fair this year.

Event Info:

Cuyahoga County Fair

Now-13th

@ Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Monday 5-11PM

Tuesday - Friday Noon-11PM

Saturday 10AM – 11PM

Sunday Noon-10PM

www.cuyfair.com

