Cuyahoga County Fair 8.8.17

The 121st Annual Cuyahoga County Fair is known to be a summer family favorite and it’s currently underway at the Berea Fairgrounds. Candyce Traci with the Cuyahoga County fair and Drew Murray, Magician, join the show to talk about all the fun things going on at the fair this year.
Event Info:
Cuyahoga County Fair
Now-13th
@ Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
Monday 5-11PM
Tuesday - Friday Noon-11PM
Saturday 10AM – 11PM
Sunday Noon-10PM
