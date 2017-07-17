WKYC
Close

Daikin Texas Technology Park 7.17.17

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 1:16 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

Back in May Daikin Texas Technology Park celebrated its grand opening. We had the chance to chat with the Senior VP of Public Information Karri Durham about jobs! Take a look!

 

CONTACT INFO:

www.DaikinComfort.com
 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories