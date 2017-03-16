Dan Clementi and Joe Mannion- 1st Annual Outdoorsman for Officers Banquet 3/16/17

Blue Line Unlimited and the Greater Cleveland Police Memorial Society will be hosting the 1st Annual Outdoorsman for Officers Banquet on March 25. Blue Line Unlimited President, Dan Clementi and Greater Cleveland Police Memorial Service President, Joe Mannion are here to tell us more about this event.

Contact/Event Info:

1st Annual Outdoorsman for Officers Banquet

Saturday March 25 at 5 p.m.

5615 Chevrolet Blvd. Parma

Buy Tickets before the event online at:

www.BlueLineUnlimited.com

Or at all four Great Lakes Outdoor Supply Locations

Call: 440-632-9151 For more info!

