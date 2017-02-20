WKYC
Close

Dana Vollmer, Go Red for Women, 2.20.17

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 2:04 PM. EST February 20, 2017

Earlier this month Michael and Hollie had a chance to speak with US Swimmer Dana Vollmer about her health issues and what she has done to overcome the problem.

Contact Info:

www.cvs.com/content/gored

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories