Darick Pead – "Into The Woods" at Connor Palace, Playhouse Square 1/24/2017

Live on Lakeside

WKYC 2:15 PM. EST January 24, 2017

If you love musicals, or if you love musicals that make you laugh, cry or both, then come see the multi-talented Darick Pead portray the roles of Milky White the Cow, Rapunzel’s Prince and Cinderella’s sister in the awesome stage production of “Into The Woods” at Connors Palace inside the beautiful Playhouse Square.

Contact/Event Info:

“Into The Woods”

Runs now through January 29

At Connor Palace inside of Playhouse Square

www.PlayhouseSquare.org

