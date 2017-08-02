WKYC
David Gregg – Essential Tools for Back-to-School 2017 - 8.2.2017

Live on Lakeside August 2

WKYC 1:23 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

Back-to-School purchases will top 27 billion dollars in 2017.  That’s about $500 per student! Before you shop, save by listening to BehindTheBuy.com’s Senior Editor, David Gregg.

Contact Info:

www.BehindTheBuy.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV


