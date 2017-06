We all know the pain of dealing with headaches, but we may not know the different types of headaches and what we can do to help with the pain. Here with tips on how to deal with headaches is Sarah Mathis, PT – Director of Outpatient Services, The Village at Marymount.

Contact Info:

www.VillageAtMarymount.org

216-332-1396

© 2017 WKYC-TV