Co-Owners of QM.IT Agency, Monique Ward and Quincy Taylor, preview their upcoming event, “Dinner By Design” Cuisine and Couture Show. The event will be held at the DoubleTree Hilton in downtown Cleveland and will feature various models. The Co-Owners tell Mike and Hollie the details of who will be there and what we can expect.
Event Info
Dinner By Design
Friday, September 15th
DoubleTree Hilton Cleveland
1111 Lakeside Avenue
347-692-8481
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs