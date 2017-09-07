Co-Owners of QM.IT Agency, Monique Ward and Quincy Taylor, preview their upcoming event, “Dinner By Design” Cuisine and Couture Show. The event will be held at the DoubleTree Hilton in downtown Cleveland and will feature various models. The Co-Owners tell Mike and Hollie the details of who will be there and what we can expect.

Event Info

Dinner By Design

Friday, September 15th

DoubleTree Hilton Cleveland

1111 Lakeside Avenue

347-692-8481



