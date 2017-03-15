WKYC
Dominique Moceanu- Creations By C And C 3.14.17

Live On Lakeside

WKYC 2:55 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Gold Medal Gymnast & Jewelry Designer Dominique Moceanu is here in studio to tell us about her very affordable priced jewelry line that includes a good luck charm!


CONTACT INFO:

www.CreationsByCandC.com

