Dr. Christopher Snyder, The Congenital Heart Collaborative, 2/15/17.

February is Heart Month; the American Heart Association and University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute are partnering to engage Northeast Ohioans in important discussions that improve heart health for us all. Joining us today is Dr. Christopher Snyder Division Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at UHRainbows Babies & Children’s Hospital along with Rebecca Emmons, Survivor, here to discuss the importance of Congenital Heart Defect.

www.Heart.org

