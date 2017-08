As the algal bloom season is beginning, NASA’s Glenn Research Center is gearing up to use drones outfitted with a high-tech miniature camera called HyDRUS to monitor Lake Erie’s harmful algae. Dr. Dionne Hernandez-Lugo, a research engineer at NASA Glenn and project manager for HyDRUS2, joins the show.

